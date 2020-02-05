Labour’s West Midlands Mayoral Choices

The deadline to vote in Labour’s West Midlands Mayoral selection closed at midday today. The three candidates are:

Liam Byrne Shadow Minister for Digital. Former Chief Secretary to the Treasury under Gordon Brown. Left * that * note. MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill since a 2004 by-election. Pitching himself as the candidate who can beat the Tories.

Pete Lowe Former Leader of Dudley Council. National Officer for the managers’ union MIP. Endorsed by Unison, FBU, the Labour Homelessness Campaign, and the Musicians’ Union. Running a left-wing campaign focused on local government experience.

Salma Yaqoob Former leader of the Respect Party Joined Labour under Jeremy Corbyn, now standing for the mayoralty on his economic platform Backed by Momentum Supported the pro-Hamas ‘Viva Palestina’ convoy Wrote an article in which she imagined Britain becoming an Islamic Republic Referred to the IHH terrorists on board the Mavi Marmara as “martyrs“ Called the 2005 London 7/7 bombings a “reprisal event” for the Iraq war Shared a Rothschild conspiracy theory website Deleted all her tweets that continued the word ‘Zionist’. There were a lot Said “Bin Laden and Blair had far more in common with each other than their divisions.”



Looks like a traditional Momentum vs Moderniser fight between Yaqoob and Byrne