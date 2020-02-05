Labour’s West Midlands Mayoral Choices
The deadline to vote in Labour’s West Midlands Mayoral selection closed at midday today. The three candidates are:
- Liam Byrne
- Shadow Minister for Digital. Former Chief Secretary to the Treasury under Gordon Brown. Left *that* note.
- MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill since a 2004 by-election.
- Pitching himself as the candidate who can beat the Tories.
- Pete Lowe
- Former Leader of Dudley Council. National Officer for the managers’ union MIP.
- Endorsed by Unison, FBU, the Labour Homelessness Campaign, and the Musicians’ Union.
- Running a left-wing campaign focused on local government experience.
- Salma Yaqoob
- Former leader of the Respect Party
- Joined Labour under Jeremy Corbyn, now standing for the mayoralty on his economic platform
- Backed by Momentum
- Supported the pro-Hamas ‘Viva Palestina’ convoy
- Wrote an article in which she imagined Britain becoming an Islamic Republic
- Referred to the IHH terrorists on board the Mavi Marmara as “martyrs“
- Called the 2005 London 7/7 bombings a “reprisal event” for the Iraq war
- Shared a Rothschild conspiracy theory website
- Deleted all her tweets that continued the word ‘Zionist’. There were a lot.
- Said “Bin Laden and Blair had far more in common with each other than their divisions.”
Looks like a traditional Momentum vs Moderniser fight between Yaqoob and Byrne