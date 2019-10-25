Salma Yaqoob Deletes all ‘Anti-Zionist’ Tweets

The hard left’s choice for Labour’s West Midland mayoral candidate, Salma Yaqoob, has been caught deleting hoards of Tweets, all of which contain the word Zionist. Yaqoob’s move to cover-up her past comments comes after it was revealed earlier this week she pushed a Rothschild conspiracy – a Tweet she has also since deleted. At some point, Owen Jones and others will surely have to retract their endorsements…

The selection of tweets – which were preemptively archived in the name of politically transparency – include Yaqoob saying Zionists are active in promoting imperial wars; spoke of “Zionist crimes”; said “Zionist supporters can’t win moral argument”; called ‘Zionists’ heartless; and in a tweet to Theresa May’s former Chief of Staff, Gavin Barwell, used the phrase “O go away u Zionist troll”.

Based on other Tweets from Yaqoob’s account that still exist, it is clear she and her team have deliberately targetted the word Zionist in the deleting spree. Did anyone think George Galloway’s former party leader wouldn’t come with this baggage?