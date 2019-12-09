Corbynista Breakdown Begins Prematurely

The failure of Corbyn to replicate his 2017 surge – as seen in Labour’s stagnated polling – is already causing an online Corbynista breakdown three days before the election. Their reactions on Thursday night may prove very entertaining…

Now Norovirus Media have just posted this last-minute guide of how to talk to voters on the doorstep, because harassment always plays well in the final days of an election.

Reactions to yesterday’s Survation poll already have hardcore believers in the magic grandpa’s abilities, Guido is informed mental health in the Corbyn camp is truly at rock bottom now – with numerous bouts of depression over the stress of the flagging election campaign. 2017 it isn’t…