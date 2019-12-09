Tory Lead Grows as Polling Day Draws Closer

Quite conversely to 2017, as the UK enters the final week of this December election the Tories’ poll lead is in fact growing – and Labour is falling back.

According to the Britain Elects poll tracker, after a previously shrinking lead, the Tories start the week on 42.9% – +0.4% on last week; and Labour stalling with a fall of -0.1% to 33%.

Famously, online Corbynistas declare they only trust Survation polls, as they were the most accurate pollsters in 2017. Obviously most other pollsters are mere Tory stooges…

Unfortunately for Corbyn’s true believers, they waited only to see their favourite polling company declare a last-minute Tory surge of 3% up to a 14% lead over Labour, with Corbyn dropping by 2% on the last poll.

Even more infuriatingly for Labour was yesterday’s YouGov poll confirming the Tories now lead among working-class voters by 17% – in comparison to the 7% lead Labour enjoyed just four years ago. The Corbynistas are already making their excuses…