Which Terrorist Friend Would Corbyn Invite to Downing Street First?

On Corbyn’s walkabout in Glasgow he was asked by a voter “Who’s going to be the first terrorist invited to the House of Commons when you’re Prime Minister?” Guido has done the runners and riders for the likely first terror invitation from PM Corbyn:



Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian hardliner and leader of Hamas in Gaza, is on friendly terms with the Labour leader and Hamas offered Corbyn their solidarity when he became leader. Would be almost rude not to invite Sinwar.

Gerry Adams is an old friend and although basically retired he is bound to be in Number 10 for Christmas drinks if Corbyn is PM on Friday, December 13. They can laugh about the old days over a few pints of the dark stuff…

Hassan Nasrallah of Hezbollah has got to be on the guest list, after all he too is sponsored by Iran, just like Corbyn was until recently.

In what Corbyn will no doubt consider a tragedy, Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s leader of the Al-Quds brigade Baha Abu al-Ata was killed by the IDF in a targeted airstrike last night, so he won’t be on the guest list. No doubt Corbyn will be off to lay a wreath for him soon…

UPDATE: After Jeremy Corbyn criticised the raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Security Minister Brandon Lewis said it showed his flawed judgement and inability to stand up to terrorists.