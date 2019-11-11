Confused Thornberry’s Car Crash Media Round

Emily Thornberry has had a nightmare of a morning. To be fair to her she has spent most of it trying to defend the indefensible. On GMB the Shadow Foreign Secretary blamed her confusing statement that she hopes Leave would win a second referendum on it being “quarter to seven in the morning”. Not that Labour’s policy is confusing at any time of the day; negotiate the best deal to leave possible, then campaign to remain…

On Radio 4 Today things got even worse for Thornberry as she was asked to name a single time Corbyn has backed the use of British armed forces. She couldn’t name a single instance, because there isn’t one. Corbyn has even written against Britain’s use of military force in the Second World War…

The media are right to scrutinise the Labour Party more seriously this time around. There’s a credible chance these people could come to power by the end of the year…