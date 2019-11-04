John Bercow No Longer an MP

It has been confirmed by the Government that John Bercow is no longer an MP, having taken the ceremonial title of Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead – the official mechanism of resigning as an MP. End of a truly awful era…

November 4, 2019 at 11:19 am

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

