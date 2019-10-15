Boris Takes 4% Lead Over Labour in Wales

Boris has taken a lead in the Labour heartlands of Wales according to a new YouGov poll, which would see the Tories picking up 17 constituencies – in comparison to their current eight…

The poll finds Brexit will dominate the hypothetical election, with 56% of Welsh voters calling Brexit the most important election issue, and 89% of prospective Tory voters favouring no-deal.

Presuming an equal swing, the new poll would see the party gain back Brecon & Radnorshire – which the Lib Dems won in the August by-election – as well as Clwyd South – the seat Boris first contested in 1997…