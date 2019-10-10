Symbiotic Eco-Extremism

The leading anti-badger cull group – which has over 100,000 likes on Facebook – is taking full advantage of the stretched police resources thanks to their friends at the extremist Extinction Rebellion protests this week. The group, which features a burning tractor and masked saboteur in its cover photo, has told its followers:

“Tory police cuts combined with XR protests, may well now mean a significant drop in policing levels across the badger cull zones. Have fun pixies…”

Guido doesn’t want to badger, but the sooner these protests are over the better…

October 10, 2019 at 1:39 pm

Green News



Quote of the Day

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

