Symbiotic Eco-Extremism

The leading anti-badger cull group – which has over 100,000 likes on Facebook – is taking full advantage of the stretched police resources thanks to their friends at the extremist Extinction Rebellion protests this week. The group, which features a burning tractor and masked saboteur in its cover photo, has told its followers:

“Tory police cuts combined with XR protests, may well now mean a significant drop in policing levels across the badger cull zones. Have fun pixies…”

Guido doesn’t want to badger, but the sooner these protests are over the better…