Extinction Rebellion Admit They Want Permanent Recession

Extinction Rebellion’s (and former Green Party spokesman) Rupert Read admitted to the Today Programme this morning that he is arguing for an end to economic growth.

“You want there to be a permanent state of recession in this country, that is your position is it… you want a recession, that’s what you’re arguing for is it?” “… the alternatives are this, on the one hand business as usual and climate breakdown and mass death, on the other hand we reassess.”

Guido can’t wait to see the same people up in arms over a dodgy treasury prediction of a slight fall in the rate of growth of GDP in the event of a No Deal Brexit hit out at Extinction Rebellion for disregarding the concept of growth altogether. They’re stealing our futures…