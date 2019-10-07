Remainer Court Challenge To Force Boris to Send Extension Letter Fails

Edinburgh’s Court of Session has dismissed a legal challenge that was attempting to more concretely force Boris Johnson to send a letter to the EU requesting another Article 50 extension at the end of this month. The Judge decided it is “neither necessary nor appropriate” to force the Government’s hand.

This effort in the latest legal war of attrition against the Government was yet again led by Twitter-Remainer-lawyer Jolyon Maugham, who took to Twitter to explain his loss.

In short, we’ve lost. THREAD — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) October 7, 2019

Naturally, Remainers have not accepted the result and are appealing the decision. True to type…