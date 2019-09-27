Brexit Party MEP Brilliantly Parodies Greta

Smokehouse owner and Brexit Party MEP for London Lance Forman addressed the party’s London rally this evening with a brilliant parody of everyone’s favourite global child superstar. Worth a watch…

September 27, 2019

Euro News



Quote of the Day

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, Boris has reacted:

“I strongly disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court; I have the utmost respect for the judiciary, [but] I don’t think this was the right decision, the prerogative of prorogation has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge. It’s perfectly usual to have a Queen’s speech and that’s what we want to do.”

