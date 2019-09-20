Corbyn Drops Even Lower as Least Popular Opposition Leader in History

New polling by Ipsos MORI today has revealed Jeremy Corbyn is solidifying his position as the least popular Leader of the Opposition in the history of British politics. No surprise he keeps voting down an election…

At the end of June, Corbyn dropped to the lowest ever LOTO rating with -58 approval, but today he has surpassed even that – dropping a clear four points behind Michael Foot’s personal best. He went on to lead Labour to its worst defeat since before the second world war, granting the Tories a 144 seat majority…

This is a pretty dire situation for Labour, as PoliticalBetting points out, he would have to stage a recovery far in excess of what happened in 2017 to have any hope of winning. Labour faces bigger challenges of a more charismatic Tory leader, a resurgent Lib Dems, and far fewer voters who categorise themselves as ‘undecided’. Corbyn’s poll rating before that election was just -25%, half as unpopular as today…

September 20, 2019 at 3:35 pm

Quote of the Day

In response to the news that Emily Thornberry described the Lib Dems as “like the Taliban” over their new revoke Article 50 Brexit policy, the former Lib Dem leader responded:

“Come on Emily, if we really were like a Middle East terrorist group, don’t you think Jeremy would’ve invited us to a conference fringe meeting before now?”

