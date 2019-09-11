Prorogation Ruled Unlawful in Scottish High Court Appeal

The Edinburgh Court of Session has ruled prorogation Parliament unlawful on appeal. Importantly, this ruling does not cancel prorogation. The real showdown will be in the Supreme Court next week. Developing…

UPDATE: Read the full ruling here:

UPDATE II: The reason the case was brought in Scotland is that Scottish law differs hugely from English and Welsh law, particularly over constitutional matters. Expert lawyer David Allen Green puts “chances of the action succeeding in London as zero”…

“something which unconstitutional can also be unlawful in Scotland, even if held to be lawful by High Court in London”