Senior Tories Revel in Plans to Scrap May’s Legacy

Senior Tory MPs can hardly contain their excitement at the forthcoming opportunity from a general election to scrap swathes of Theresa May’s nanny state legacy, Guido can reveal. As the Rt Hon. Peter Manion MP famously said, “we need to say boo to nanny”.

One senior minister has said the party is going to use their next general election manifesto to “take Tippex” to the long list of the former PM’s interventionist policies, including the swathe of ‘sin taxes’ that have been recently introduced. Top of the list, however, is May’s “baffling” energy price cap that free market Tories have never warmed too – especially after it was revealed the policy has totally failed in ending huge bill increases.

The news will surely come as another blow to May, following Boris’ confirmation that her main legacy – the Withdrawal Agreement – is totally dead. At this rate, her only legacy will be Lord Barwell of Winning Marginal Seats…

People:
August 27, 2019 at 1:26 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris responds to Tusk…

“I don’t want a No Deal Brexit but I say to our EU friends if they don’t want No Deal they have got to get rid of the backstop from treaty. If Donald Tusk doesn’t want to go down in history as Mr No Deal Brexit then I hope this point will be borne in mind by him too.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
National Unity PM: Runners and Riders National Unity PM: Runners and Riders