Labour’s Anti-Boris Candidate Ali Milani Was 9/11 ‘Truther’

Labour’s Uxbridge candidate Ali Milani doesn’t just have a history of anti-Semitic remarks on his social media accounts. Despite having deleted tweets calling for the destruction of Israel, using Zionist as an insult, and using the hashtag “#jew” to mock someone being tight with money, Milani has left a host of other extraordinary tweets up on his account. As a student he wrote numerous tweets alleging 9/11 was an inside job involving the US Government…

In three separate posts, the Labour candidate alleged that the September 11th terrorist attacks in New York, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania were “false flag” operations, suggesting that Al Qaeda were not responsible for the event, and that culpability lay with U.S. Government instead. Placing him in the company of 9/11 conspiracy promoters David Icke, the Iranian regime, and Hezbollah…

3,000 deaths will not be at peace until the truth is revealed! #falseflag — Ali Milani (@ARMilani_) April 5, 2012

Milani developed his argument by explaining that evil people can get into government. “Just ask the Germans!”

Evil people can get into government. Just ask the Germans! — Ali Milani (@ARMilani_) April 5, 2012

He said “it is and will forever be” his position that the US Government knew of the attack in advance:

It is and will forever be, until a thorough independent investigation is done, my position that the US gov. Knew of the attack in advance — Ali Milani (@ARMilani_) April 5, 2012

Milani, who supports votes at 16, wrote the tweets as an adult. As of today he still hadn’t deleted them. He currently remains as Labour’s candidate…

UPDATE: Milani has now finally deleted these tweets as well. Presumably he’ll just go on another ‘educational visit’ to New York City this time while Labour MPs continue to come to his defence…