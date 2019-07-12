Anti Private School Labour MP Founded Private School Tutoring Company

Laura Smith, who readers will remember as the Labour MP who called for a general strike last year in order to bring down the government, has this week publicly backed a Labour campaign to abolish private schools. But in 2013 Smith founded a private tutoring company which helped students get in to private schools. Mysteriously this boast last month disappeared from the company’s Facebook page, and has been quietly deleted from Smith’s Wikipedia article. It’s almost as if she doesn’t want to be seen as a massive hypocrite…