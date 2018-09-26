Burgon’s General Strike Porkies

Richard Burgon has been caught out by TalkRADIO‘s Ross Kempsell attempting to deny that he stood on his feet and clapped Labour MP Laura Smith’s call last night to organise a general strike to “bring an end to this government.” There hasn’t been a general strike in the UK since 1926, and now hard left Labour MPs are openly talking of direct action to bring down the government.

But here he is on video doing just that. Not a good idea to be telling porkies when there is video evidence to the contrary…

h/t: Mark Wallace
