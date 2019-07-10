GMB Catch Matt Hancock Getting Frothy

Fresh from cheekily playing footage of Matt Hancock devouring a stroopwafel when he thought the cameras weren’t rolling, ITV’s Good Morning Britain have done it again to the unfortunate Health Secretary. This time they’ve caught him getting intimately involved with the froth on his cappuccino and sucking it off his finger. You’d think he would have learned not to have his breakfast in range of the GMB cameras by now…
