GMB were a little cheeky playing footage of Health Secretary Matt Hancock devouring a 356 Kcal Caramel Stroopwafel. “I love life and I love my waffles…”

“If you like a caramel waffle then have a caramel waffle, just don’t have too many and do a bit of exercise.”

If only the Health Secretary would tell that to the increasingly puritanical Public Health England…