Labour Staff Formally Decide to Hold Ballot on Strike Action

Guido understands that after a long-running row over pay, Labour Party staff have formally decided to hold a ballot on strike action. The decision was taken today although the ballot won’t happen immediately. The strike has had some vocal backers in recent weeks including Mary Robertson – Jeremy Corbyn’s head of economic policy – Guido is told that Robertson did not speak today but has previously said “it doesn’t matter how much it will cost, we need to deliver it.” Much like Labour’s wider economic policies…

Not everyone was quite as enthusiastic, one Unite rep reportedly told staff to “think carefully about this and the harm it will do to the party”. Will Corbyn be going down to the picket line to join the protests against his own party?