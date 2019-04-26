Remain’s Facebook ‘Dark Money’ Massively Outweighs Leave

New data published by Facebook has revealed that yet again Remain is massively outspending Leave on social media, with almost twice as much money being spent by second referendum groups. Guido has listed relevant Facebook spending above £10,000…

People’s Vote: £433,384

£433,384 Britain’s Future £422,746

£422,746 Best For Britain: £317,463

£317,463 UK Government *: £245,353

*: £245,353 The Conservative Party*: £114,924

£114,924 Liberal Democrats: £82,600

£82,600 The Labour Party*: £75,462

£75,462 We are the 52%: £51,845

£51,845 Right To Vote: £27,296

£27,296 The Brexit Party £19,082

£19,082 Renew: £13,275

In total this puts dedicated big Remain spending at £874,018, compared to just £493,673 for Leave. This hasn’t stopped the media attacking The Brexit Party for spending less than £20,000. Loopy Remainers have even called this ‘Dark Money’…

But it isn’t. Political parties have to declare their funding by law. The ‘dark money’ listed here is that which is spent by pressure groups like People’s Vote and Best for Britain, not political parties. This puts the Leave ‘dark money spend at £474,591, compared to a Remain ‘dark money’ spend of £778,143. More post truth politics from Remain campaigners…

*Groups not specifically advertising about Brexit