BBC Fail to Say Tory-Bashing Guest is Leading Labour NEC Member

Claudia Webbe is a leading member of Labour’s NEC, an Islington councillor and Council Cabinet member, sits on the executive of the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy, is a Regional Board Member for London Labour, served as a policy director and adviser to Ken Livingstone, and is currently the Labour Party’s Head of Disputes.

Mysteriously, the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire mentioned none of this when Claudia was introduced to talk about gang crime this morning. Instead she was introduced only as a founder of Operation Trident, a group set up to tackle gun violence. Naturally, Webbe used her TV spot to blame “government-led austerity since 2010” for everything…

April 25, 2019

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

