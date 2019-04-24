Change UK Chuck Another Candidate Over Grossly Offensive Tweets

Change UK have unceremoniously removed another candidate over grossly inappropriate social media posts. Joseph Russo, the CUK-TIG-RA candidate for Scotland, wrote that “black women scare me” and he was once “chased through Amsterdam by a crazy black whore.” He also defended teacher relationships with students, appeared to defend a lower age of consent, and attacked Scottish Catholics as “loony”. This is now the second candidate they’ve dropped in less than 24 hours…

The Remainers are so convinced in their moral superiority that they seemingly haven’t even bothered to vet their candidates. Definitely different from the usual PC candidates, perhaps not the change they were looking for…