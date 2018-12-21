Desperate Dutch Boyband Forms to Try to Stop Brexit

Following a Dutch MP’s Love Actually style plea to Britain earlier this month, the Netherlands have now gone one better with an entire boyband forming to try to persuade the UK to call off Brexit. Five heartbroken Dutch singers have come together to form the “Breunion Boys” as part of a “final, desperate, ultimate attempt” to stop Brexit. It appears to be serious…

Their debut single, Britain Come Back, features such inspired lines as “Britain, you’re Great, but together we’re greater”, “we’ll get out of this together, make our union ever closer” and “Bae what did you do? You hurt yourself, it hurts me” as the anguished singers writhe about in wet sand on a chilly-looking beach. They are even planning to go on a pub tour of the UK. Guido suspects they may not quite get the reception they’re hoping for…