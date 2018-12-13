Dutch MP Makes Love Actually Video Plea to Brits

Dutch Member of the House of Representatives and Euro-federalist Kees Verhoeven has gone to the lengths of producing a Love Actually style video begging the UK to back May’s deal or stay in the EU. A nice touch, but he ignored one vital option…

December 13, 2018 at 5:31 pm



