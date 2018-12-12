CCHQ Hosting Christmas Party At Time Of Vote

CCHQ’s Christmas bash begins at 6pm, the same time Conservative MPs are due to start voting in the confidence vote. Great timing…
Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today…
“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”