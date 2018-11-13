McDonnell Calls for Collective Ownership of Land

John McDonnell has set out his vision for how to “transform the state from within” in an interview with the New Statesman, including his plans to nationalise industry, make it easier to deselect Labour MPs, “convert ordinary members and supporters into real cadres” and for the “collective ownership of land”. The communist policy that has led to famine, violent upheaval and mass starvation the world over almost every time it has been implemented…

Even the limited experiments with communal ownership of land on Scottish islands under SNP land reforms have been complete failures. When implemented on the scale of Communist China and the Soviet Union, land collectivisation led to tens of millions of deaths.

Corbynistas are really going to have to start keeping a lid on their more collectivist urges if they’re going to fool the British public into thinking that they’re only selling soft socialism rather than the full red-blooded variety. It’s barely even been a week since they were calling for the confiscation of private property…