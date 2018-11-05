Corbynista Calls for State to Confiscate His Company

Carrot-topped Corbynista Lloyd Russell-Moyle gave a taster of things to come under a future Labour government when he told a pro-Corbyn rally that Labour would order mass compulsory purchases of former council houses sold off under Thatcher’s immensely successful Right-to-Buy scheme. This wasn’t far enough for Russell-Moyle, who also told the rally: “Let’s not just talk about council houses – let’s get those bloody private houses back into our hands.” The hard left just can’t resist the allure of confiscating private property…

Russell-Moyle will be hoping that Corbyn’s commissars don’t start off their mass confiscations in his own constituency of Brighton Kemptown, where a certain Mr Lloyd Russell-Moyle happens to be a significant shareholder, Director and Company Secretary of Arlington Mews Management Company, which according to his declared financial interests owns the freehold of a residential block. Arlington Mews consists of 5 properties with total estimated value of £1.8 million, while Russell-Moyle himself pockets over £10,000 a year from lodgers in the property. Expropriation of homes should start with taking his private property back into public hands…