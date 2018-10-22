Varadkar’s Dig at Britain Leaves Him Looking Silly

The Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted this out on Friday night with a cheeky dig at Brexiting Britain’s supposed future problems. The only problems with his tweet are:

Ireland hasn’t repaid all its debts arising from the credit crisis

Britain lent* Ireland £3.2 billion during the credit crunch

Ireland will be paying interest to HM Treasury until the loan matures in March 2021. The latest interest payment for £41,769,173.47 was received last June.

Ireland is the poster boy for recovering from the credit crisis – they actually cut spending double digits during two years of genuine austerity economics – and now growth this year is expected to be 4%. The Taoiseach still seems a little shaky on the facts and lacking in humility…

*Guido wonders if “lent” is really the right term for sending £3.2 billion to the Irish Treasury which then went straight back across the Irish Sea to bail out British banks like Barclays and RBS who hade made bad investments in Ireland. Sticking the bill on the Irish taxpayer.