Remain Minister Asks Constituents If They Want Second Referendum

This seems to have gone unnoticed: Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt is running a survey on his website asking his constituents if they want a second referendum.

He writes that constituents have emailed him who are “angry and concerned about how [the Brexit] process is progressing”.

Entertaining the idea of a second referendum is clearly a major breach of government policy. What is Burt playing at? Imagine if a leave supporting minister surveyed their constituents asking if they want no deal. There would be outrage.

Quote of the Day

Dominic Cummings says a second referendum would smash the party system…

“… the logical corollary will be to morph into a new party and fight the next election ‘to implement the promises we made in the referendum because the MPs have proved they can’t be trusted’. “

