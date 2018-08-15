Remain Minister Asks Constituents If They Want Second Referendum

This seems to have gone unnoticed: Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt is running a survey on his website asking his constituents if they want a second referendum.

He writes that constituents have emailed him who are “angry and concerned about how [the Brexit] process is progressing”.

Entertaining the idea of a second referendum is clearly a major breach of government policy. What is Burt playing at? Imagine if a leave supporting minister surveyed their constituents asking if they want no deal. There would be outrage.