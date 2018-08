Sad news for Peterborough residents after Stewart Jackson, who served as the area’s MP from 2005-2017, has announced he will not be seeking the Conservative Party nomination to stand again. He narrowly lost his seat last year to Labour’s Fiona Onasanya, who has now been charged with perverting the course of justice.

The Tories will be selecting their new candidate for this top target next month. Jackson will be looking for a seat elsewhere…