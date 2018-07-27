Peterborough MP Denies Perverting Course of Justice

I will be robustly defending all these allegations, and strongly refute any suggestions that I have broken the law. As these proceedings are now ongoing, I will be making no further comment on the matter. — Fiona Onasanya (@FionaOnasanyaMP) July 27, 2018

MP for Peterborough and Labour Whip Fiona Onasanya, who has said she wants to be Britain’s first black Prime Minister, has been charged with perverting the course of justice, as Guido reported Wednesday.

The former solicitor is due to appear at the Old Bailey on August 13, along with her brother who faces three charges related to the same offence. The last MP in this situation was Chris Huhne…