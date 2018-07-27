Peterborough MP Denies Perverting Course of Justice

MP for Peterborough and Labour Whip Fiona Onasanya, who has said she wants to be Britain’s first black Prime Minister, has been charged with perverting the course of justice, as Guido reported Wednesday.

The former solicitor is due to appear at the Old Bailey on August 13, along with her brother who faces three charges related to the same offence. The last MP in this situation was Chris Huhne

Quote of the Day

Dominic Cummings says a second referendum would smash the party system…

“… the logical corollary will be to morph into a new party and fight the next election ‘to implement the promises we made in the referendum because the MPs have proved they can’t be trusted’. “

