Labour’s Shameless Scaremongering on Free School Meals

The House of Commons last night voted through reforms to Universal Credit (which Labour opposes in principle). As is now normal with a crucial vote, Labour instigated a co-ordinated outrage storm when their statutory instrument failed…

Rayner told the House:

“1 million children growing up in poverty will lose out on free school meals that they would have been entitled to. “

Earlier in his response to the Spring Statement, John McDonnell had claimed:

“Today the Government are even trying to deprive 1 million children of a decent school dinner.”

Awkwardly for Labour, fact checking organisations have probed that one million claim and found it wanting. A Channel 4 investigation found:

“No one who is currently eligible for free school meals under Universal Credit will lose their entitlement. In fact, under Universal Credit, 50,000 more children will receive school meals by 2022 than would have done under the previous benefits system.

This is not a case of the government taking free school meals from a million children who are currently receiving them: it’s about comparing two future, hypothetical scenarios. Both of them are more generous than the old benefits system.”

That didn’t stop ‘get on your knees, b*tch’ Clive Lewis calling Esther McVey:

“Meaner even than the master in Oliver Twist’s workhouse… [she] seeks not just to stop the second helping, but to stop any meal at all.”

This is why people hate politicians, because they are industrial scale liars. Labour again willing to weaponise the anxiety of poor families…

Tags: ,
People: / / /
March 14, 2018 at 8:18 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Johnny Mercer on Corbyn’s Russia response:

“I think I’ve just seen the most shameful moment I’ve seen in the House of Commons in my time to date”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Chris Williamson Puts Morning Star in PMQs Shot Chris Williamson Puts Morning Star in PMQs Shot
Putin’s Expansion Into Ukraine Not Unprovoked Putin’s Expansion Into Ukraine Not Unprovoked
Greggs Westminster Update Greggs Westminster Update
Labour Scaremongering Over Free School Meals Labour Scaremongering Over Free School Meals
Hawking on Corbyn Hawking on Corbyn
‘Too Sick to Be Investigated’ Vaz at Two Dance Festivals ‘Too Sick to Be Investigated’ Vaz at Two Dance Festivals
OBR: Remaining Would Cost £500 Billion OBR: Remaining Would Cost £500 Billion
Tillerson Sacked Tillerson Sacked
Putin’s State Media Trumpets Corbyn’s Russia Statement Putin’s State Media Trumpets Corbyn’s Russia Statement
Watch: Spreadsheet Phil’s Red Book Banter Watch: Spreadsheet Phil’s Red Book Banter
Cops Probe Link After Second Suspicious Substance Incident Cops Probe Link After Second Suspicious Substance Incident
Westminster Begs Greggs To Open Doors Westminster Begs Greggs To Open Doors
Bercow Says “Bollocks to Brexit” Bercow Says “Bollocks to Brexit”
Commons Clerks Sceptical of MP-Led Inquiry Commons Clerks Sceptical of MP-Led Inquiry
Corbyn Accuses Tories of Being Too Close to Russia Corbyn Accuses Tories of Being Too Close to Russia
Watch: May Gets Tough on Russia Watch: May Gets Tough on Russia
Debbie Abrahams’ Bullying Stitch Up Spin Debbie Abrahams’ Bullying Stitch Up Spin
Times Kills Off Russian Spy in Front Page Shocker Times Kills Off Russian Spy in Front Page Shocker
Revealed: Whips Ordered Farrelly to Apologise for “Aggressive Behaviour” Revealed: Whips Ordered Farrelly to Apologise for “Aggressive Behaviour”
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights