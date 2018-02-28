LibDems Fundraising For Sheffield Hallam By-Election

Latest on Jared O’Mara: the LibDems are using “rumblings” of a “highly likely” by-election in Sheffield Hallam to raise £20,000 for their candidate there:

“In January, the party launched a by-election fund, spurred by rumblings about a Sheffield Hallam by-election. That by-election is still highly likely – and we need your help. We’re just £20,000 short of our goal. I’ve been to Sheffield to help our fantastic candidate, Laura Gordon. Let me tell you, she will make a fantastic MP – and be a worthy successor to Nick Clegg. Let me also tell you, if this by-election happens, we’re in with a real chance. The reception on the doors was absolutely brilliant and the team there, with support from HQ is ready to go.”

Members of O’Mara’s local Labour Party had been calling for him to stand down in time to hold a by-election on the same day as the May elections. To be fair to Jared he has actually managed to turn up for a handful of votes in the last few weeks. Still hasn’t managed his maiden speech though…

Tags: , ,
People:
February 28, 2018 at 10:06 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Liam Fox:

“Remaining in a customs union would only make any sense if we were to give up our global ambitions. Tomorrow’s choices would be limited to today’s status quo.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out? How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out?
LibDems Fundraising for Jared By-Election LibDems Fundraising for Jared By-Election
Watson Backs Mosley Watson Backs Mosley
Party Political Broadcast Follows Newsnight Party Political Broadcast Follows Newsnight
Rage Against the Latrine Rage Against the Latrine
Corbyn on Customs Union “Cake” Corbyn on Customs Union “Cake”
Labour Gen Sec Runners and Riders Labour Gen Sec Runners and Riders
NUJ’s BuzzFeed Lobbying Letter Sparks Outrage NUJ’s BuzzFeed Lobbying Letter Sparks Outrage
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Mr Toynbee’s Fine Dining Brass Neck Mr Toynbee’s Fine Dining Brass Neck
Labour and Communists Hold “Co-Operation” Meeting Labour and Communists Hold “Co-Operation” Meeting
Camilla Tominey on Labour’s Smears Hypocrisy Camilla Tominey on Labour’s Smears Hypocrisy
Dugher vs Skwawkbox Dugher vs Skwawkbox
Remembering the STB Remembering the STB
Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit
Millions of Students Affected by Lecturers Strike Millions of Students Affected by Lecturers Strike
Corbyn Considering Backing Customs Union Corbyn Considering Backing Customs Union
CIA Files Reveal US Spies Kept Tabs on Corbyn CIA Files Reveal US Spies Kept Tabs on Corbyn
Cabinet Sub-Committee Committed to Divergence and Taking Back Control of Laws Cabinet Sub-Committee Committed to Divergence and Taking Back Control of Laws