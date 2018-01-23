Jared’s Local Labour Members Want Sheffield By-Election on May 3

Members of Jared O’Mara’s Constituency Labour Party are calling for him to stand down in time for the by-election to take place on the same day as the local elections in Sheffield – their best hope of keeping the seat. The suggestion is that if the by-election is held on May 3, when a third of the seats on Sheffield council are also up for election, the Labour candidate will have a better chance of winning than if it were held as the sole vote at another time. They also don’t want O’Mara to stay for the next four years as they fear voters will think Labour have taken them for a ride for the whole parliament and the new candidate will not have a hope. Jared’s majority is just 2,125, could May 3 be Labour’s best chance at holding the seat?