Tories Demand Agent COB Faces Foreign Affairs Select Committee

The Tories are calling for Jeremy Corbyn to be hauled before the Foreign Affairs select committee to face questions over his links to a Czech spymaster. David Morris has written to FASC chairman Tom Tugendhat asking him to bring Agent COB in for an evidence session to “allow the facts to be established and individuals to clear their name”. Here’s the letter:

Dear Mr Tugendhat,

It has recently been widely reported in the National Media that the leader of the Opposition, the Rt Hon Jeremy Corbyn MP had fraternised with a Soviet Bloc Czech Spymaster in the late 1980s. Included in the reports are statements made by the former spy master from the StB – the Statni Bezpecnost, Jan Sarkocy. These statements come from the man who was based in the Czech Embassy in London at the time and who should therefore be in a position to have some authority on the issue.

Given that it is widely accepted the Czech intelligence service had a track record of successfully penetrating Parliament – including the recruitment of at least two senior Labour MP’s – John Stonehouse and Will Owen there are strong grounds to warrant further investigation of these reports.

We are fortunate that a number of former Soviet Bloc Intelligence agencies have had their files preserved. The Stasi of the DDR have had many of their records preserved and they may also shed some light on the issue.

These are very serious and disturbing allegations given that the Leader of the Opposition wants to scrap Trident debasing our defence capability and national security.

Despite the efforts of some to play down these issues there are some serious allegations being made about a Member of this House. I have considered asking the ISC but as their primary role is oversight of the UK’s intelligence service and not foreign relations I feel that your committee is best placed to investigate. I also note that the allegations relate to activity over 20 years ago and so much of the information would not be restricted by Government secrecy rules. At the very least an evidence session from all those mentioned in recent news reports would allow the facts to be established and individuals to clear their name,

Kind regards,

David Morris MP

The man who wants to be Prime Minister has been accused by a Czech spy of handing information to Britain’s enemies – something he does not deny. At the very least we should be told what Corbyn said in his meetings with Jan Sarkocy, and allow him to answer the very pertinent questions about his judgement in being foolish enough to meet Soviet bloc “diplomats“. Tugendhat should call him…

