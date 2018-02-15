‘Agent COB’ Doesn’t Deny Passing Information to Commie Spies

Worth reading closely the legalistic wording of this statement provided to the Sun by “Agent COB”:

“The claim that he was an agent, asset or informer for any intelligence agency is entirely false and a ridiculous smear. Like other MPs, Jeremy has met diplomats from many countries. In the 1980s he met a Czech diplomat, who did not go by the name of Jan Dymic, for a cup of tea in the House of Commons. Jeremy neither had nor offered any privileged information to this or any other diplomat.”

Jezza says he “neither had nor offered” any “privileged information” to the Czech spy. That is denying something different. The Czech secret police files claim Corbyn gave them a newspaper article about MI5 and discussed his take on British security measures, neither of which would count as “privileged“. There is no denial from Corbyn that he passed information to Britain’s enemies at the height of the Cold War. What did he talk to them about? Was he really naive enough to believe this was just a “diplomat”? Many questions to answer…

Tags: , , ,
People:
February 15, 2018 at 8:36 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

The Sun Says on Boris, Hammond and ‘Global Britain’:

“In a triumph of hope over experience, Treasury Tin-Ears has been sent on what is optimistically described as a ‘charm offensive’ across Europe”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Gotcha! Commie Corbyn Gotcha! Commie Corbyn
Oxfam Failed to Ban Staff Using Prostitutes Because of “Civil Liberties” Oxfam Failed to Ban Staff Using Prostitutes Because of “Civil Liberties”
Labour MP to Voter: “P*ss Off” Labour MP to Voter: “P*ss Off”
EXCLUSIVE: May’s Chief of Staff in Late Night Porn Shocker EXCLUSIVE: May’s Chief of Staff in Late Night Porn Shocker
Equalities Commission Slams Labour… Again Equalities Commission Slams Labour… Again
Tory MP Plans to (Le)Go Big Online Tory MP Plans to (Le)Go Big Online
Terror Cops Probe White Powder Sent to Parliament Terror Cops Probe White Powder Sent to Parliament
McDonnell Mocks Labour Compliance Unit McDonnell Mocks Labour Compliance Unit
UKIP Plot to Make Muslim-Bashing Batten Leader UKIP Plot to Make Muslim-Bashing Batten Leader
Sun’s Tom Greatest Tosser in Westminster Sun’s Tom Greatest Tosser in Westminster
Coup Gaffe UKIP Chairman Resigns Coup Gaffe UKIP Chairman Resigns
“Paying for Pleasure” on Oxfam Online Shop “Paying for Pleasure” on Oxfam Online Shop
New SpAd List New SpAd List
Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat
Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel
No Straight White Men Allowed at Labour Equalities Conference No Straight White Men Allowed at Labour Equalities Conference
Rum Collins: DCMS Committee Chair Enjoying US Jaunt Rum Collins: DCMS Committee Chair Enjoying US Jaunt
Corbynista Space Cadets Corbynista Space Cadets
At Least 6 Leave Donors Received Identical Death Threats This Week At Least 6 Leave Donors Received Identical Death Threats This Week
Is This Britain’s Rudest Remainer? Terry Christian Mansplains to Claire Perry Is This Britain’s Rudest Remainer? Terry Christian Mansplains to Claire Perry