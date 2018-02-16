Corbyn’s New Anti-Racism Campaign Star Sent N-Word, “Jew” and Hitler Tweets

Jeremy Corbyn has taken part in an event for the Show Racism the Red Card charity, giving an interview to Corbynista YouTube star David Vujanic for the Guardian website yesterday. Jezza and Vujanic got on famously, bumping fists and discussing, among other things, why fighting racism is so important and how there should be “zero tolerance” to those guilty of racist abuse. Labour did vet the Twitter feed of Corbyn’s new pal, didn’t they? Oh no…

Not the first Eastern European bloke with questionable views who Agent COB has come to regret meeting…

 

Quote of the Day

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson on Agent COB:

“Time and time again he has sided with those who want to destroy everything that is great about this country, whether it is sympathising with terrorists, backing rogue regimes, or cosying up to those who want to inflict pain and misery on the British people. That he met foreign spies is a betrayal of this country. He cannot be trusted.”

