50 Times Theresa May Set Out Her Brexit Red Lines on Laws, Money, Borders and Trade

Guido has long been of the view that Theresa May is committed to delivering Brexit – she has been given that instruction by the British people and she knows if she backslides on her Lancaster House speech her party and the country will not stand for it. Yet over the last few weeks Remainers in the Cabinet, Treasury and civil service have been attempting to bounce the PM into breaking her Brexit promises. Remainers are trying to keep us in a customs union, stopping us from signing comprehensive trade deals, remaining under the jurisdiction of the ECJ in some areas, and aligning with EU laws over which we would have no say. As new research by Change Britain shows this morning, May could not have been clearer that these proposals are totally unacceptable. They have found 50 statements in which May has committed unequivocally to taking back control of laws, money, border and trade. She has pledged to take back control of laws 18 times, said we will decide our own immigration policy 17 times, and said we would have control over trade policy 15 times. May has been clear what government policy is on all of this – officials and ministers should get behind the PM rather than working to undermine the promises she has made to deliver Brexit. See those 50 times May has set out her red lines below…

Theresa May on taking back control of its laws and ending the jurisdiction of the ECJ:

‘We will regain control of…our own laws’ (Speech announcing General Election, April 2017, link) ‘So the British electorate made a choice. They chose the power of domestic democratic control over pooling that control, strengthening the role of the UK Parliament and the devolved Scottish Parliament, Welsh and Northern Ireland Assemblies in deciding our laws’ (Florence Speech, September 2017, link) ‘We will take back control of our laws’ (Lancaster House Speech. January 2017, link) ‘[We will] bring an end to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in Britain’ (Lancaster House Speech. January 2017, link) ‘We will not have truly left the European Union if we are not in control of our own laws’ (Lancaster House Speech, January 2017, link) ‘We will bring our country together – stronger, fairer, and once again back in control of… our laws’ (PM Commons statement on European Council, December 2017, link) ‘The negotiations will be detailed, but we must always keep in our vision the big picture, as he describes it, that this is about control of our laws…That was what people voted for when they voted to leave’ (Hansard, March 2017, link) ‘We are going to leave…while taking back control of our… laws once again’ (PM statement on EU negotiations, December 2017, link) ‘We also want to be able to take back control of our… laws, and that is what we will do’ (Hansard, 18 December 2017, link) ‘Our laws will be made not in Brussels but in Westminster’ (Conference speech on Brexit, October 2016, link) ‘The judges interpreting those laws will sit not in Luxembourg but in courts in this country’ (Conference speech on Brexit, October 2016, link) ‘The authority of EU law in Britain will end’ (Conference speech on Brexit, October 2016, link) ‘We will be free to pass our own laws’ (Conference speech on Brexit, October 2016, link) ‘A Britain in which we pass our own laws and govern ourselves’ (Conference speech on Brexit, October 2016, link) ‘We are not leaving only to return to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice’ (Conference speech on Brexit, October 2016, link) ‘Our laws made not in Brussels but in Westminster’ (Conference speech, October 2016, link) ‘The authority of EU law in this country ended forever’ (Conference speech, October 2016, link) ‘And we are not leaving only to return to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice’ (Conference speech, October 2016, link)

May on taking back control of borders:

‘We will regain control of our…own borders’ (Speech announcing General Election, April 2017, link) ‘We will get control of the number of people coming to Britain from the EU’ (Lancaster House Speech, January 2017, link) ‘The British people voted for control of their borders… And that is what this government is going to deliver’ (PM statement on leaving the EU, October 2017, link) ‘During the implementation period, people will continue to be able to come and live and work in the UK; but there will be a registration system – an essential preparation for the new immigration system required to retake control of our borders’ (PM statement on leaving the EU, October 2017, link) ‘On migration, when we leave the European Union we will be taking back control of our own borders’ (PM Commons statement on European Council, December 2017, link) ‘And we will bring our country together – stronger, fairer, and once again back in control of our borders’ (PM Commons statement on European Council, December 2017, link) ‘We are going to leave…while taking back control of our borders’ (PM statement on EU negotiations, December 2017, link) ‘The United Kingdom will be a fully independent, sovereign country, free to make our own decisions on a whole host of different issues such as how we choose to control immigration’ (PM statement following European Council, October 2016, link) ‘We want to maintain good trade access, but we also want to be able to take back control of our borders… and that is what we will do’ (Hansard, December 2017, link) ‘We will reduce and control immigration’ (Conservative Manifesto 2017, page 7, link) ‘We will control immigration’ (Conservative Manifesto 2017, page 36, link) ‘We also believe that immigration should be controlled and reduced’ (Conservative Manifesto 2017, page 54, link) ‘Leaving the European Union means, for the first time in decades, that we will be able

to control immigration from the European Union too’ (Conservative Manifesto 2017, page 55, link) ‘We are going to have the freedom to make our own decisions on…the way in which we choose to control immigration’ (Conference speech on Brexit, October 2016, link) ‘We will decide for ourselves how we control immigration’ (Conference speech on Brexit, October 2016, link) ‘We are not leaving the European Union only to give up control of immigration again’ (Conference speech on Brexit, October 2016, link) ‘We are not leaving the European Union only to give up control of immigration all over again’ (Conference speech, October 2016, link)

May on leaving the customs union: