Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel

A classic Media Twitter Bitch Fight over the weekend, as the Sunday Times’ Tim Shipman and the FT’s Peter Spiegel argued about who scooped whom. Particular highlights are Shippers on the “classic FT self-satisfied and patronising tone” and Spiegel’s catty remark about a departing Sunday Times hack.

Is it still a scoop if it was in th @FT two months ago? https://t.co/2q9fkZSwXu — Peter Spiegel (@SpiegelPeter) February 11, 2018

We’ll take lessons from you Peter when the FT stops copying out Bojan’s Brexit stuff and rebadging it as revelation — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) February 11, 2018

That’s because he is politer than me. But thanks anyway for your classic FT self-satisfied and patronising tone. Always a joy to interact with such learned, wise and correct scholar-journalists as yourself. — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) February 11, 2018

Oh I’m sorry, have I upset your cerebral condescending existence? We’re hacks mate not academics. It’s a dirty trade. I know that’s not how you American fourth estaters see yourselves. Or the FT brains trust. Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it. — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) February 11, 2018

Ok, nice meeting you, proper reporter hack person. I’ll go back to my American ivory tower to drink some cognac. Any other national/ethnic stereotyping you’d like to engage in? Or you could just acknowledge we had the Westminster scoop in Nov. — Peter Spiegel (@SpiegelPeter) February 11, 2018

If there was an original scoop, it was nick’s in October. You seem unaware of his story. Which is odd because I thought FT executives always know everything — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) February 11, 2018

After some even early jousting, Guido reckons the more experienced Twitter streetfighter Shippers took it with the final zinger.