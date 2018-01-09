Rayner: Toby Has to Go, Jared Can Stay

Toby Young has resigned from the Office for Students board following the furore over his tweets. Angela Rayner is being credited with the scalp, so it’s worth remembering her double standards and faux outrage over the last few days. Rayner led the calls for Toby to go, claiming his tweets were evidence of a “history of homophobia and misogyny”. Yet what was her view of Labour’s Jared O’Mara, whose social media postings were in a different league and who actually hurled sexist abuse at a woman in person just last year? Rayner said “I am happy to sit alongside him” in the Commons. You don’t get double standards more blatant than that – this was political, pure and simple…