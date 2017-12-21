Twinings Distance Themselves From Poundland’s Teabagging Elf

Today’s source of Twitter faux outrage: this tweet from Poundland featuring a naughty elf and a Twinings teabag:

Twinings have responded by distancing themselves from the promotion:

We are aware of an image that is circulating that misuses our product. This is to confirm that we had no involvement in this and that it is obviously not reflective of our brand values. — Twinings Tea (@TwiningsTeaUK) December 21, 2017

A look at some of the other recent tweets on Poundland’s feed shows a clear deliberate attempt to wind up Twitter and bag a load of publicity. Storm in a teacup?