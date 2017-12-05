Starmer: UK Should Remain in Single Market and Customs Union

“What an embarrassment,” says Shadow Brexit Secretary @Keir_Starmer, adding “the last 24 hours have given a new meaning to the phrase ‘coalition of chaos'” over the Government’s progress on Brexit negotiations pic.twitter.com/VRPa0PumTU — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 5, 2017

Sir Keir Starmer says the UK should leave open the option of staying in the single market and customs union. 18 months have passed since we voted to Leave and still Labour haven’t progressed from here. Labour’s position means continuing freedom of movement. It is not Brexit. What do their voters think of this?