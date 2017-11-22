Doubting John McDonnell’s Honesty

When the presenters on the BBC’s Budget Show expressed scepticism about John McDonnell‘s claim that asset managers supported his nationalisation plans, the Shadow Chancellor followed Corbyn’s lead from earlier and lost his temper: “Are you doubting my honesty?” Yes, they were…

Talking of McDonnell’s honesty, he told Brillo that he never used Paris’ water supply as an example of how his nationalisation plan could work on Marr. Watch below, he did:

“Are you doubting my honesty?”

Tags:
People: /
November 22, 2017 at 4:36 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jo Swinson on Chris Rennard…

“Vince — and Tim before him — have repeatedly, publicly said Rennard is not welcome anywhere near their frontbench team, even as an adviser. I remain deeply frustrated that he was not expelled from the party through its disciplinary process. It just feels wrong, and I do not want Lord Rennard to continue as a member of the party. As far as I am concerned, he is not welcome.”

