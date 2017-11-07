Will Corbyn Sign Motion Condemning Communist Murders?

Andrew Rosindell has tabled an extremely sound Early Day Motion countering the hard-left’s celebration of the Russian revolution centenary. The motion will remind the House – and the Labour front bench in particular – of the murderous consequences of that fateful ‘revolution’ which ushered in decades of oppression and misery for millions. It reads:

“That this House notes, with great regret, that 7 November 2017 marks 100 years since Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution which subsequently demonstrated, time and again, that Communism is a murderous political ideology, incompatible with liberty, self-government and the dignity of human beings, and injurious to the national, ethnic and religious traditions of the world’s peoples; further notes that Communism subjected millions to theft, surveillance, terror and ultimate destruction; acknowledges that the cultural, political and economic legacy of Soviet Communism still negatively affects vast numbers of people today; and accordingly believes that the crimes of Communism, together with those of its mirror image, National Socialism, must forever serve as a warning to humanity of the terrible consequences of totalitarianism in all its forms.”

Will Corbyn put his name to this? Will any moderate Labour MPs dare to?

Tags: ,
People: /
November 7, 2017 at 9:26 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism? Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism?
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space” Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space”
Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns
Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament
Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry
Red Sky at Night, Jez’s Delight Red Sky at Night, Jez’s Delight
Arms Folded in Unity Arms Folded in Unity
Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Labour Reckon Civil Service Think Their Disarmament Plan is “Brilliant” Labour Reckon Civil Service Think Their Disarmament Plan is “Brilliant”
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons
Full List: Labour Rebels Full List: Labour Rebels
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Why Transition Must Be Short Why Transition Must Be Short
PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum
Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin
Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant
Select Committees Runners and Riders Select Committees Runners and Riders