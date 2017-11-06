Assisting the Cabinet Office with Inquiries

ATTENTION:
Sue Gray
Director General, Propriety & Ethics Team

BEHAVIOUR OF DAMIAN GREEN

Since you haven’t contacted us with any inquiries about Damian Green we thought a note might be of assistance to your investigation.

In 2008 a parliamentary researcher contacted us and said she had been propositioned and invited by Damian Green to come back home with him after being told that his “wife was away”. She was furious and wanted us to expose him. We explained that would risk her name coming out if he denied it and sued. She did not want her name to come out and asked that we keep the matter confidential. Subsequently in an article we mentioned in passing that Damian Green was “not safe in taxis”. An intermediary contacted us to ask that we remove the reference to Mr Green, we declined on the grounds that it was true.

Recently, after we published the above story, a woman civil servant got in contact to tell us that she had been given an almost identical invitation. She is married and also would not want to be identified. She did however want us to know that the 2008 story was definitely not a one off.

If you make inquiries and guarantee confidentiality to informants we are confident you will find a widespread pattern of behaviour which is regularly very awkward for the young women Damian Green comes into contact with.

November 6, 2017 at 4:20 pm



