10 Things to Know About Henry Bolton

The new UKIP leader is Henry Bolton. Guido answers the question: “Who are you?”
- Bolton was the Faragista candidate and Nigel has already congratulated him on his win
- He is a former British Army officer with an an OBE for services to international security
- He ran as a LibDem in 2005
- He worked for the EU in Common Security and Defence Policy roles
- He was a police officer for Thames Valley police for eight years, during which he received an award for outstanding bravery
- His wife Tatiana Smurova-Bolton gave birth to their daughter Victoria on a train to St Pancras
- He warned UKIP was in danger of becoming he “UK Nazi Party” if Anne-Marie Waters won
- He says Islam is a “problem“
- He says left-wing extremists like Antifa are as bad as the BNP and EDL
- He got more votes (3,874) than he had followers on Twitter (2,359) at the time of his election.
Henry Bolton doesn’t rule out kicking Anne-Marie Waters out of UKIP when I ask him how he will deal with her and supporters #UKIP17 pic.twitter.com/H1WBFocQTJ
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) September 29, 2017
Asked by Guido after he won, he didn’t rule out kicking Anne-Marie Waters out of the party…