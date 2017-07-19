Mishal Husain Grills Tony Hall on BBC Pay

So many deliciously awkward moments to enjoy as Mishal Hussain grilled Tony Hall on BBC pay equality this morning, with Nick Robinson sitting a few feet away. Full figures for the 96 best paid Beeb stars coming later…

July 19, 2017 at 8:45 am



Quote of the Day

Jamie Bartlett says on the contrary “I don’t live in an echo-chamber or filter-bubble. Quite the reverse! I’m surrounded by idiots and dangerous demagogues. In fact, I’m the only sensible one here.”

