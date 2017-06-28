Corbynista Bunfight: Calling Jez “The Absolute Boy” is Sexist

Earlier this month Guido gave you our dictionary of Corbynista slang, most prominent of which is the term “the absolute boy” used to describe Jezza. The phrase is causing concern among the more snowflakey of Corbynista supporters. Pro-Jez activist/journalist Ellie Mae O’Hagan says it’s sexist:

“It’s pretty masculine, which I do kind of dislike… it’s sort of inclusively masculine… why is the default always coded male? It’s annoying… it’s just annoying that the default is always masculine.“

Why is the default phrase for Corbyn male? Probably because he’s a bloke, Ellie. Loony left eating itself…